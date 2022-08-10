Avocado Book Club – Flatland – A Romance in Many Dimensions

Warmerdam needed someone to host this Avocado Book Club Discussion and I decided to volunteer because it gave me purpose to read a book after a long hiatus. ( My friends and I would read books and watch movies and rate them but it is on pause for a bit because of a friend’s increased workload and responsibilities in his new position).

Author – Edwin A Abbott

Year Released – 1884

Genre – Mathematical Fiction, Satire

A Square takes us on a tour of his beloved Flatland.

Some topics to spurn discussions in the comment section –

How does the society of Flatland compare/contrast with our own society (especially in the late 1800s, when this book was published).

What ideas/themes stand the test of time and which ones are outdated and antiquated?

Was the term “square” added to the English lexicon because of this story? Why or why not?

What can we learn from this book/novella and how can it be applied to today’s world in 2022?

Are you personally good at math? Did the subject help or hinder your enjoyment of the book?

Would you recommend this book/novella?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...