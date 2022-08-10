I Am Groot Disney+ Shorts Discussion

Marvel Comics brought out an ongoing series called I Am Groot back on May 24th, 2017 and it was just a couple of years later that it was announced that an animated series of shorts would be coming to Disney+ for it. The series was recently set for an August 10th, 2022 debut with the first promotional poster to the right for it.

The shorts are designed to be a part of Phase Four of the MCU but James Gunn recently commented that they don’t impact anything going on and can be placed easily without problem within the timeframe of his films. Five more shorts have been ordered beyond the initial batch.

The project has Vin Diesel on board to voice the character and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

The show was created by Ryan Little who is writing it with Kristen Lepore directing it.

Property concept: The series of original shorts follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars!

