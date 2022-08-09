The Thing Night Thread (08/09)

“Man is the warmest place to hide” is one of the taglines for John Carpenter‘s The Thing – another film celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2022. This sci-fi/horror classic features Kurt Russell and an all star cast (Wilford Brimley, Richard Masur, T.K. Carter and Keith David to name a few).

Who can you trust when an alien can take the form of anything it touches?

Released on June 25, 1982, the film was made on a 15 million dollar budget and was a modest success with a 19.6 million dollar gross.

Speaking of gross, the special effects of the Thing’s transformations will make you want to lose your lunch.

Do total ticket sales really matter when a film reaches cult classic status?

I usually visit the website Bloody Disgusting at least once a day to check out news, reviews, and movie release information. There was a debate as to who the Thing is at the end of the film. You can read the article here. If you haven’t seen this one yet, you should definitely watch it ASAP.

Something to Discuss – Where does this rank on your personal list of John Carpenter movies?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...