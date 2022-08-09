Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8 Discussion

Here be the discussion pages for anyone who would like to discuss this show. In the US, episodes air on Freeform/Hulu on Tuesdays, 10 pm E / 9 pm C and these pages are scheduled to post an hour before that. If you live outside the US, you can watch the episodes for free on ABC Spark the next day, regardless of location.

Episode Synopsis Petra’s Favorite Pen The unit races to rescue a captured ally. Alder and Tally journey to retrieve the penultimate piece of the First Song. Fort Salem finds itself under Camarilla control.

