The Mads Are Back Riff-Along Thread

In the not-too-distant future of 8 PM ET tonight, the Mad Scientists from Mystery Science Theater 3000, aka “The Mads,” aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, will mercilessly mock another unsuspecting b-movie. Tonight, it’s the 1961 Italian sci-fi cheapie Battle Of The Worlds, starring Claude Balls–er, Rains. Tickets are $10 plus some stupid fees, and can be bought here:

Tonight’s post-movie Q&A guest is Martha Kelly (FX’s Baskets, HBO’s Euphoria, Netflix’s Grace & Frankie). Enjoy the show and as always, watch out for snakes!

