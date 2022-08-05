The Weekly Wrestling Thread for August 5, 2022

It feels like it’s been a relatively quiet week in the world of pro-wrestling; although the G1 Climax and Stardom’s 5★Star Grand Prix are ongoing, I’ve not had much of a chance to see any of either.

WWE

SummerSlam happened; Roman Reigns had to bury Brock Lesnar under a mountain of chairs in order to win the Last Man Standing match. I wonder if this is the last time we’ll see Lesnar in the ring for a while?

Full results of the card were:

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women’s Title / Logan Paul def. The Miz / Bobby Lashley def. Theory to retain the United States Title / The Mysterios def. Finn Bálor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day / Pat McAfee def. Happy Corbin / The Usos def. The Street Profits to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles / Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title / Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Did you watch the show, and the subsequent RAW? Is Triple H’s creative stewardship beginning to show?

AEW

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that there’s been complete radio silence within the company regarding MJF’s status. His “Fuckin Mark” promo was two months ago, and it’s disturbing just how cold the story has gone. Will he be able to rekindle all that heat when, or if he returns? Or will WWE be the ones to capitalise?

The main takeaways from this week’s Dynamite was the defeat of Wheeler Yuta by Chris Jericho to grant him a match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley; which is a fight I don’t really need to see even if Jericho is going to be “The Lionheart” at next week’s Quake at the Lake show; and Adam Cole turning against the Young Bucks, prompting Adam Page to run out to save them. FRIENDSHIP! The trio won the Ring of Honor belts as The Hung Bucks years ago, will they be the inaugural AEW Trios champions too?

ELSEWHERE

Well, Ric Flair managed to survive his (last) Last Match, even though by all accounts he was flat on his back like a tortoise for most of it. The highlight of the whole event seems to have been Taurus saving Bandido from breaking his own neck:

Taurus saves Bandido from injury or death at Ric Flair’s Last Match pic.twitter.com/oVzWPD2o0H — Rassilin fan (@The_Rassiln_Dan) August 2, 2022

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...