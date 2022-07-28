Comic Book Chat – 30th Anniversary of Image Comics

Remember those young guns from Marvel around the early 1990s that jumped ship and started their own comic company? Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Erik Larsen, Jim Valentino, and Whilce Portacio started Image Comics and blazed a trail for independent comics.

Today’s Comic Book Chat celebrates the 30th anniversary of Image Comics.

***Please note – we will discuss Image Comics and its impact on the comic book industry and where they started and how far they have come along since their humble beginnings.

I will dedicate other threads to take a deep dive from 1992 to 2002, 2002 to 2012, and 2012 to 2022. ***

If there are any specific comic books or characters you’d like to discuss in these 10 year blocks, feel free to leave a list in the comment section.

Do you think Image Comics will ever overtake the Big Two (DC/Marvel) in some capacity, in terms of sales? What do you think could tip the scales in their favor? If you don’t have any experience with Image Comics, is there a reason why?

