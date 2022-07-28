Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 28TH, 2022:

A Cut Above (Netflix)

Another Self (Netflix)

Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God (Comedy Central)

Harley Quinn Season Premiere (HBO Max)

House Party (HBO Max)

Keep Breathing Series Premiere (Netflix)

Love Monster (HBO Max)

Made From Scratch (Fuse)

Monster Mako Under The Rig (Discovery)

Oggy & The Cockroaches: The Next Generation (Netflix)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

Shark House (Discovery)

The Family Business Season Premiere (BET+)

The Resort (Peacock)

Tiger Queen (Discovery)

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! With Tracy Morgan (Discovery)

Wild West Chronicles Season Two Premiere (INSP)

FRIDAY, JULY 29TH, 2022:

A Balance (Film Movement+)

Amber Brown Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Belle Collective (OWN)

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Netflix)

Clash Of Killers: Great White Vs Mako (Discovery)

Fanatico Series Premiere (Netflix)

Honor Society (Paramount+)

Jaws Vs. The Blob (Discovery)

Love After Lockup Season Premiere (WE tv)

Masaba Masaba (Netflix)

Not Okay (Netflix)

NYC Point Gods (Hulu)

Paper Girls Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Purple Hearts (Netflix)

Ready To Love Season Premiere (Discovery)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix)

Shark Women: Ghosted By Great Whites (Discovery)

Super Sized Salon Series Premiere (WE tv)

Surface (Apple TV+)

The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Entitled (Netflix)

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout (Discovery)

The Reef: Stalked (Shudder)

The Wrong Inside Man (LMN)

Uncoupled (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JULY 30TH, 2022:

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island (Nickelodeon)

Flowers In The Attic: The Origins Finale (Lifetime)

Monsters Of The Cape (Discovery)

Sharks In Paradise (Discovery)

SUNDAY, JULY 31ST, 2022:

Alex Vs. America Season Premiere (Food)

City On A Hill (Showtime)

Lies Between Friends (Lifetime)

Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen Series Premiere (Discovery)

Sweet As Pie (Up TV)

Vice Season Premiere (Showtime)

Wynonna Judd: Love Is Alive (Reelz)

MONDAY, AUGUST 1ST, 2022:

Flip To A Million Series Premiere (HGTV)

Industry Season Two Premiere (HBO)

People Magazine Presents: Crimes Of The 90s Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Snake In The Grass Series Premiere (USA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2ND, 2022:

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3RD, 2022:

CMA Fest (ABC)

Reservation Dogs Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

SUNDAY, JULY 24TH, 2022:

90 Day Fiance: UK Series Premiere (Discovery+)

MONDAY, JULY 25TH, 2022:

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JULY 26TH, 2022:

D14ries Series Premiere (Netflix)

MH 370: Mystery Of The Lost Flight (History)

Street Food USA Season Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27TH, 2022:

Car Masters: Rust To Riches Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Dream Home Makeover Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season Premiere (Disney+)

Light & Magic Season Premiere (Disney+)

Pipa (Netflix)

Rebelde Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Most Hated Man On The Internet (Netflix)

