Weekly Games Thread is monetized

What games have you been playing?

https://www.wired.com/story/loot-boxes-predatory-monetization-games/

Bonus prompt: This article has me wondering: What’s your thoughts on monetization in games? We’re way past the days of being outraged over $5 horse armor, now games tempt players to spend real money for the chance to receive top-tier gear. It’s not hard to find stories about people wiping out their savings to get the latest bonus item. Do you play games with “microtransactions”? If so do you spend money in the games, or just play as much as possible without putting in more cash?

