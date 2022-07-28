Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 28

Today’s contestants are:

Katrina, a non-profit professional, travelled in a van supporting non-profits;

Heidi, a patent examiner, whose job allows her to write persuasively about new science; and

Brianne, a biology professor, has stuffed bacteria & viruses. Brianne is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,700.

Jeopardy!

THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION // YOU CALL YOURSELF A FAN? // A FASHIONABLE CATEGORY // 40 YEARS OF USA TODAY // TEAM RHYMES // WEST VIRGINIA AND REGULAR VIRGINIA

DD1 – $1,000 – THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION – A mass trial in 1813 resulted in many hangings for these machine-smashing foes of the changes the Industrial Revolution brought (Brianne dropped $2,000 from her leading score of $7,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Brianne $7,400, Heidi $2,800, Katrina $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

AUTHORS // GO IVth & RULE // PLANT PARTS // LOCO FOR LOGOS // STARTS WITH TWO VOWELS // WHAT’S THE NAME OF THAT SONG?

DD2 (video) – $800 – AUTHORS – A 1903 courthouse in this state is preserved as a museum, because as a young girl, Harper Lee watched her dad argue cases there (Heidi remained in third place after adding $2,500 to her total of $3,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PLANT PARTS – The business part of this plant, dionaea muscipula, consists of two hinged lobes triggered by hair-like sensors (Katrina took the lead by adding $2,000 to her score of $10,200 vs. $11,800 for Brianne.)

Brianne swept a sports category to open the game, then Katrina moved to the front on DD3 and remained strong to the end, leading into FJ with $20,200 vs. $13,800 for Brianne and $7,300 for Heidi.

Final Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES OF EUROPE – It’s the only independent survivor of the Spanish March, buffer states created to protect Christian Europe from the Moors

Katrina and Heidi were correct on FJ, with Katrina adding $7,401 to win with $27,601.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: By betting nearly everything on FJ, Brianne gave herself no chance to win if she missed. The percentage play would have been to wager just enough to cover a possible double-up by Heidi and hope for the best.

Musical miscues: No one knew ABBA’s “Can you hear the drums” song is “Fernando”, or the Looking Glass hit that goes “You’re a fine girl, what a good wife you would be” is “Brandy”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who were Luddites? DD2 – What is Alabama? DD3 – What is Venus flytrap? FJ – What is Andorra?

