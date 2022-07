I’ve never once played the Pizza Party board game, but the jingle from the commercial advertising it has occupied a chunk of real estate in my brain since the late eighties – and almost always pops into my head whenever it’s time to eat pizza!

The video I used for the header image has slightly better picture quality (and a more on-topic thumbnail), but this one has sound coming out of BOTH speakers!

OPTIONAL DISCUSSION PROMPT: What are some of the commercial jingles that occupy space in your brain?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

