Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

Part 3 Results!

Spoiler AG Drive They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen] 8 3 Abzu Ichthyosaurus Communis Axiom Verge Trace Awakens 5* 5 Heaven Variant Can I Overcome Read Only Memories Welcome to Neo-SF 7 3 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Roller Mobster Super Mario 3D World Shifty Boo Mansion 5 7 Undertale Battle Against a True Hero Transistor The Spine 6* 6 Super Rad Raygun No Sleep Till Risk of Rain Arctic Oscillation 5 5* Shin Megami Tensei IV Tokyo Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Infiltrate the Junk Factory 6 5 AG Drive Delta Course [Domestic Machine Movement] Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Red Hot Battle 6 7 The Flame in The Flood Landsick DuckTales: Remastered The Moon 6 5 Transformers: Devastation Constructicons/Sentry Bot Tearaway The Orchards [Kenneth Young] 6 5 The Flame in The Flood The Flame in The Flood Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Illusory Studio 6 4 Owlboy Tropos Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge Orbital Bombardment 5 6 Nights of Azure Indignation [Art Museum] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Reverie Corridor 5* 5 Heaven Variant Ascender [Credits] Final Fantasy XV Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata] 5 7 Gunpoint Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike] Risk of Rain Monsoon 9 3 Splatoon Seaskape Drakengard 3 This Silence is Mine 6* 6 Picross 3D Round 2 Challenge [collapse]

The tournament’s really heating up now! Just one quarter of our playoff field remains.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, July 13th at 9:00AM Pacific

