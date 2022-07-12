Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

Part 3 Results!
Spoiler
|AG Drive
|They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
|8
|3
|Abzu
|Ichthyosaurus Communis
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Awakens
|5*
|5
|Heaven Variant
|Can I Overcome
|Read Only Memories
|Welcome to Neo-SF
|7
|3
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Roller Mobster
|Super Mario 3D World
|Shifty Boo Mansion
|5
|7
|Undertale
|Battle Against a True Hero
|Transistor
|The Spine
|6*
|6
|Super Rad Raygun
|No Sleep Till
|Risk of Rain
|Arctic Oscillation
|5
|5*
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Tokyo
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Infiltrate the Junk Factory
|6
|5
|AG Drive
|Delta Course [Domestic Machine Movement]
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Red Hot Battle
|6
|7
|The Flame in The Flood
|Landsick
|DuckTales: Remastered
|The Moon
|6
|5
|Transformers: Devastation
|Constructicons/Sentry Bot
|Tearaway
|The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
|6
|5
|The Flame in The Flood
|The Flame in The Flood
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Illusory Studio
|6
|4
|Owlboy
|Tropos
|Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
|Orbital Bombardment
|5
|6
|Nights of Azure
|Indignation [Art Museum]
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Reverie Corridor
|5*
|5
|Heaven Variant
|Ascender [Credits]
|Final Fantasy XV
|Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata]
|5
|7
|Gunpoint
|Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike]
|Risk of Rain
|Monsoon
|9
|3
|Splatoon
|Seaskape
|Drakengard 3
|This Silence is Mine
|6*
|6
|Picross 3D Round 2
|Challenge
[collapse]
The tournament’s really heating up now! Just one quarter of our playoff field remains.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, July 13th at 9:00AM Pacific