2022 Emmy Nominations Thread

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations were announced today. This is for programs aired between June 1, 2021, until May 31, 2022. The ceremony will be September 12, 2022.
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Nicolas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead Actor – Limited Series / TV Movie
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
Lead Actress – Limited Series / TV Movie
- Toni Colette – The Staircase
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lilly James – Pam and Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Limited Series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam and Tommy
- White Lotus