Desert Island Games: Final Round (Top 5)

Hey there, folks! It’s time to finish narrowing down our “Desert Island Video Games.”



In Round 1, you picked the 25 video games you’d want to be stuck with on a desert island for a while. In Round 4, you narrowed it down to 10. Please remove five more from your list and post the results below.



I’d love to hear what made you cut those five!



This is the final round, so be sure to pick some games you’re willing to play for a long time. Thanks for participating in this discussion.

