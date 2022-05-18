Desert Island Games: Round Four (Top 10)

Hey there, folks! It’s time to continue narrowing down our “Desert Island Video Games.”



In Round 1, you picked the 25 video games you’d want to be stuck with on a desert island for a while. In Round 3, you narrowed it down to 15. Please remove five more from your list and post the results below.



I’d love to hear what made you cut those five!



Note: If you missed the first three rounds, feel free to jump in here with your top 10. Maybe you just got stranded on the island later, haha.

