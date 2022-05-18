30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 18: Worldbuilding & Aesthetics

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Today’s prompt is dedicated to all the nuts and bolts that make up the Star Wars universe. Not the grand plot threads or the character dynasties, but the little things that give the world its flavor – everything from blue milk to death sticks, bacta tanks, you name it. Any fun little piece of production design that catches your eye, this is the time to share it.

And if you say “lightsaber”, what else besides that?

Bonus prompt: What is your favorite Star Wars aesthetic?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...