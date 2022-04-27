Desert Island Games: Round 1 (Top 25)

Hey there, folks! Thought it might be fun to narrow down our “Desert Island Video Games.”

For Round 1, pick the 25 video games you’d want to be stuck with on a desert island for a while. These may not be your favorites – they may just be hopelessly replayable! Maybe they’re games that would just mentally transport you somewhere else for a while.

In the coming weeks, we’ll revisit these lists and narrow them down until we each end up with a tidy little 5-game selection.

Let’s discuss our Desert Island Video Games!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...