30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 25: The Current Expanded Universe

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

The business of Star Wars tie-in novels and comics most certainly did not stop with the Disney takeover of the franchise, and a new Expanded Universe has quickly risen to take the place of the old. Fan-favorite characters are already emerging, along with speculation of what things may make the jump to live-action depictions. So for today, what are your favorite stories and characters from the current EU? Anything you’d like to see adapted on the big (or small) screen?

Bonus: You know it, the worst characters and stories

