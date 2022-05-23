Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 23

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jodi, a content strategist, went on a 60-hour “mystery vacation” to Jamaica;

Mari, a writing center coordinator, whose friend on TV inspired her to get into competitive trivia; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, was asking for water in another language when he was mistaken for a robber. Ryan is a six-day champ with winnings of $131,801.

Jeopardy!

THE RAINFORESTS // WHAT’S IN A NAME? // IT’S MAY 23rd! // WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS FILMS // U.S. BUILDINGS // ANAGRAM PAIRS

DD1 – $800 – U.S. BUILDINGS – A radiator cap design was fittingly incorporated into the corners of this Art Deco skyscraper in New York City (Jodi lost $1,000 from her score of $3,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $4,000, Mari $4,000, Jodi $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

RELATIVELY SUCCESSFUL COMPOSERS // POSSESSIVE PHRASES // HOW EPIC! // TV // SALT & PEPPER // IT’S AN “AD”, “AD”, “AD”, “AD” WORLD (“ad” appears once in the responses)

DD2 – $1,200 – IT’S AN “AD”, “AD”, “AD”, “AD” WORLD – This large historic city is 400 miles southwest of Tehran & 500 east of Beirut (Jodi gave a response that did not fit the category and lost $1,800 from her third-place total of $3,800 vs. $8,800 for Ryan.)

DD3 – $800 – HOW EPIC! – In the ancient Sumerian epic Eridu Genesis, the gods decide to destroy humankind via one of these disasters (Mari lost $3,500 from her score of $13,600 vs. the same amount for Ryan.)

Ryan and Mari were tied after round one, and tied again when Mari found DD3 but missed, helping Ryan keep the advantage into FJ at $18,000 vs. $13,300 for Mari and $2,000 for Jodi.

Final Jeopardy!

MEDICINE – Post-this disease syndrome affects many survivors, of which the U.S. is estimated to have 300,000, the vast majority over 65

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Ryan dropped $4,600 to win with $13,400 for a seven-day total of $145,201.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: For the third time during his run, Ryan didn’t bet enough from the lead on FJ to cover a possible double-up by second place. Mari bet $12,100, so if she had been correct, Ryan would have lost even if he had gotten FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the name associated with a “choice” of taking what’s offered or nothing at all is Hobson.

Pedantry corner: Seemed a bit generous to accept the translation of the musical work “La Tempesta di Mare” as “The Tempest of the Seas” for “The Storm at Sea”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Chrysler Building? DD2 – What is Baghdad? DD3 – What is flood? FJ – What is polio?

