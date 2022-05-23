WW183: Changing Channels — Day Five

Roles

7 Town Players

3 Background Characters (Vanilla Town)

Nurse with a Secret (Healer): You can save one player from death at Night. If the player you save is the Community Leader, you will both die. You cannot save yourself or save the same player two Nights in a row.

PI with a Secret (Investigator): You can investigate one player at Night to determine if they are a Background Character or Not a Background Character. If the player you investigate is the Sheriff, you will be jailed instead of their target. You cannot investigate yourself or investigate the same player two Nights in a row.

Sheriff with a Secret (Jailer): You can jail one player at Night. If you jail the Bomb, you and they will switch roles starting with the new Day.

Mysterious Stranger with a Secret (Bomb): You will explode if killed at Night and can name the player who dies with you.

3 Wolf Players

Delinquent Teenager with a Secret: You can graffiti an anonymous message that will appear in the Day 5 thread (featured post) or in the Day 6 header.

Community Leader with a Secret: You can pull some strings and appear as a Background Character if investigated Night 5.

Family Parriarch with a Secret: Your death will rock this insular community. If you die Night 5, you can choose to have another player die with you, by RNG.

1 SK Player

Elderly Neighbor with a Secret (SK) – You are so kind and such a mentor to your troubled town. You are also a serial killer who can kill one other player at Night. If you kill the Family Parriarch, your bloodlust will be slaked, and you will become Vanilla Town, while a previously VT player becomes the SK.

Speaking of the Serial Killer, their targets to this point have been Lamb – Nate – raven – Queequeg.

1 ??? Wasp

You cannot vote or be voted for. Your power is [???].

1 Doppelgänger Player

Daffy Doppelgänger: Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.

[collapse]