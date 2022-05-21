WW183: Changing Channels — Day Four

Rules & Discipline: WWIS
You wave goodbye to the Friendly Background Snail as the edges of your vision go fuzzy and the world turns three-dimensional once more. As you look around your new surroundings, you notice three contorted chalk outlines on the ground, along with quite a lot of blood.
raven / N-ko is dead. She was Vanilla Town.
Wasp / formerly Crocodile Czar is dead. She was Vanilla Town.
April / Commercial Break is dead. He was the Doppelgänger.
9 Town Players
5 Witnesses (Vanilla Town)
Paramedic Getting into Ambulance (Healer): You can Heal one player Day or Night to prevent their death. You cannot Heal yourself. You cannot Heal the same player two nights in a row.
Tip Line (Investigator): During the Day you can have the Mod post an anonymous, accurate message about one player you’ve investigated or you can investigate someone at Night to determine whether they are a Witness or Not a Witness.
Local Sheriff (Jailer): You can jail one other player at Night to cancel any Night action they have and any Night action directed towards them. You cannot Jail yourself. You cannot Jail the same player two nights in a row.
Hi-C (Bomb): You’re telling me if I die Day 4, the last person to vote for me (even if retracted) will also die? That’s messed up.
4 Wolf Players
Special Guest Star: You are obviously the killer and must carry out the Wolf kill Night 4. If you die Day 4, the episode will be pulled, and there will be no Wolf kill Night 4.
Internal Affairs: You can block one player’s Night action.
2 Henchpersons (Vanilla Wolves)
NOTE: One Wolf will be assigned to carry out the Wolves’ Night kill. A Wolf can’t carry out the Night kill and perform another action.
1 SK Player
Richard Fox – You can kill another player Day or Night. If you target the Special Guest Star, your kills to this point will be made public (your identity will not).
1 Doppelgänger Player Daffy Doppelgänger: Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.
(Note: Barring recruitment, these alignments will not change, but role names will and powers might.)
- Adam – Troy McClure
April – Commercial Break(Doppelgänger)
- Chum – Mr. Rogers Mash-up Show Pitches
- Cop – Sam Beckett as X
copywight – Dr. Lore, Medicine Android(Vanilla Town) Cork – Friendly Background Snail(Vanilla Town)
- emm – Kitty and TBD’s Variety Hour
- Goat – Trash Muppet
- hoho – Jail
birdPossum
- Josephus – Live Studio Audience
- Kim – Monsta X Stan Account
Lamb – Yuuko Aioi(Wolf) malthusc – Chidi Anna Kendrick(Vanilla Town)
- Marlowe – Ron Popeil
- MSD – WandaVision
Nate – Guy Who Has A Few Lines While Loading Or Unloading A Truck(Vanilla Town) Persephone – Crocodile Mom(Vanilla Town)
- Queequeg – Topanga’s Ever Changing Parents
Ralph – Pat Sajak(Vanilla Town) raven – N-ko(Vanilla Town)
- Sheleeta – Roomba
Shinichiki – Totally Radical(Town Vig) Shipwreck – Famous Guest Star(Vanilla Town)
- sic – The Previously Frozen Head of Walt Disney
Side – That Loser Jerry(Town Vig)
- Thoughts – Tom Pari- I mean Nick Lucarno
No quoting or screencapping from Discord.
No editing any post without permission.
No discussing the game with a living player outside of the game threads and (sanctioned) Discord chats.
Night actions are mandatory.
Be chill: Attack arguments, not people.
If there is a tie at Twilight, all players except those tied will be subject to an RNG kill.
Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!
Day 4 Twilight is at 9pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022
