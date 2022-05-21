WW183: Changing Channels — Day Four

Roles

9 Town Players

5 Witnesses (Vanilla Town)

Paramedic Getting into Ambulance (Healer): You can Heal one player Day or Night to prevent their death. You cannot Heal yourself. You cannot Heal the same player two nights in a row.

Tip Line (Investigator): During the Day you can have the Mod post an anonymous, accurate message about one player you’ve investigated or you can investigate someone at Night to determine whether they are a Witness or Not a Witness.

Local Sheriff (Jailer): You can jail one other player at Night to cancel any Night action they have and any Night action directed towards them. You cannot Jail yourself. You cannot Jail the same player two nights in a row.

Hi-C (Bomb): You’re telling me if I die Day 4, the last person to vote for me (even if retracted) will also die? That’s messed up.

4 Wolf Players

Special Guest Star: You are obviously the killer and must carry out the Wolf kill Night 4. If you die Day 4, the episode will be pulled, and there will be no Wolf kill Night 4.

Internal Affairs: You can block one player’s Night action.

2 Henchpersons (Vanilla Wolves)

NOTE: One Wolf will be assigned to carry out the Wolves’ Night kill. A Wolf can’t carry out the Night kill and perform another action.

1 SK Player

Richard Fox – You can kill another player Day or Night. If you target the Special Guest Star, your kills to this point will be made public (your identity will not).

1 Doppelgänger Player

Daffy Doppelgänger: Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.

(Note: Barring recruitment, these alignments will not change, but role names will and powers might.)

