Vicuñas are a type of camelid that live in the Andes. Important to Peruvian culture, their fine wool was reserved for royalty in the past and are currently the national animal of Peru.

Video of a traditional round up of vicuñas by farmers, called chaccu in Quechua. By law, they must be released after being shorn and can not shorn again for another two years.

