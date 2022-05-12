Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 89

Group 87 Results
|66.67%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Secret Area
|61.11%
|Shovel Knight
|Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower)
|55.56%
|Persona 5
|Beneath The Mask -rain-
|55.56%
|Heaven Variant
|Two Dimensions
|55.56%
|Splatoon
|Ink Me Up
|50.00%
|Stardew Valley
|Overture
|44.44%
|Freedom Planet
|Beta Minor Boss Battle
|44.44%
|Read Only Memories
|Main Theme
|44.44%
|Risk of Rain
|Chanson d’Automne
|44.44%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Bouncing Boss Battles
|33.33%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Wolven Storm [Priscilla’s Song] [Emma Hiddleston]
|33.33%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Deep Keep
|33.33%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Pi’illo Vacation
|27.78%
|Lost Dimension
|Time of Anger
|27.78%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Blade Game
|22.22%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Seaward Cave
|22.22%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|N市L街A (NLA Day)
|22.22%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Tenacity
|22.22%
|Undertale
|Nyeh Heh Heh!
|22.22%
|Hand of Fate
|Dune Storm
|22.22%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|War
|16.67%
|No Man’s Sky
|Escape Velocity
|11.11%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|Mermaid’s Wish
|11.11%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Land Below (Flow)
Newly Eliminated1
|45.45%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Super Samurai Slice 2
|45.45%
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|Bipolar Nightmare
|45.45%
|King’s Quest
|Whisper Can Love [Richard White]
|45.45%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Amiss Abyss
|45.45%
|Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life
|Theory of Beauty
|45.45%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Ladies of the Woods [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival]
|44.44%
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 89 will be active until Sunday May 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 88 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 90 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 89 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 89 is open until Sunday May 15th at 10:00PM Pacific