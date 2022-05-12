Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 89

Group 87 Results

Spoiler 66.67% BattleBlock Theater Secret Area 61.11% Shovel Knight Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) 55.56% Persona 5 Beneath The Mask -rain- 55.56% Heaven Variant Two Dimensions 55.56% Splatoon Ink Me Up 50.00% Stardew Valley Overture 44.44% Freedom Planet Beta Minor Boss Battle 44.44% Read Only Memories Main Theme 44.44% Risk of Rain Chanson d’Automne 44.44% Kirby Triple Deluxe Bouncing Boss Battles 33.33% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Wolven Storm [Priscilla’s Song] [Emma Hiddleston] 33.33% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deep Keep 33.33% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Pi’illo Vacation 27.78% Lost Dimension Time of Anger 27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Blade Game 22.22% Pokémon Sun and Moon Seaward Cave 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles X N市L街A (NLA Day) 22.22% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Tenacity 22.22% Undertale Nyeh Heh Heh! 22.22% Hand of Fate Dune Storm 22.22% Valiant Hearts: The Great War War 16.67% No Man’s Sky Escape Velocity 11.11% The Guided Fate Paradox Mermaid’s Wish 11.11% Fire Emblem Fates Land Below (Flow) [collapse]

Spoiler 45.45% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Super Samurai Slice 2 45.45% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 Bipolar Nightmare 45.45% King’s Quest Whisper Can Love [Richard White] 45.45% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Amiss Abyss 45.45% Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life Theory of Beauty 45.45% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ladies of the Woods [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival] 44.44% Freedom Planet Beta Minor Boss Battle 44.44% Read Only Memories Main Theme 44.44% Risk of Rain Chanson d’Automne 44.44% Kirby Triple Deluxe Bouncing Boss Battles 33.33% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Wolven Storm [Priscilla’s Song] [Emma Hiddleston] 33.33% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deep Keep 33.33% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Pi’illo Vacation 27.78% Lost Dimension Time of Anger 27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Blade Game 22.22% Pokémon Sun and Moon Seaward Cave 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles X N市L街A (NLA Day) 22.22% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Tenacity 22.22% Undertale Nyeh Heh Heh! 22.22% Hand of Fate Dune Storm 22.22% Valiant Hearts: The Great War War 16.67% No Man’s Sky Escape Velocity 11.11% The Guided Fate Paradox Mermaid’s Wish 11.11% Fire Emblem Fates Land Below (Flow) Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 89 will be active until Sunday May 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 88 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 90 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 89 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 89 is open until Sunday May 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

