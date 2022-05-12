The Avocado Parenting Thread Parties for the Birthdays

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week, let’s talk Birthday Parties.

Do you go all out for your kid’s birthday, or just a small family gathering? How do you handle other kids’ birthday parties?

(The prompt is also just a suggestion: please feel free to vent or share about whatever you want related to parenting.)

