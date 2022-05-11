Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 88

Group 86 Results
|54.55%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Cut Man Stage
|50.00%
|Hohokum
|L
|50.00%
|Transformers: Devastation
|Constructicons/Sentry Bot
|50.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Infernal Tokyo Underground
|50.00%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Le Perv
|50.00%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Rescue Girl
|45.45%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Chocobo Carnival [Naoshi Mizuta]
|40.91%
|Human Resource Machine
|The Data Won’t Collate Itself
|40.91%
|Mario Kart 8
|Sunshine Airport
|36.36%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Battle in the Clock Tower
|36.36%
|Guacamelee!
|Tule Tree
|36.36%
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Look Who’s Laughing Now [Mark Hamill]
|31.82%
|Sunless Sea
|Wolfstack Lights
|31.82%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Treasure Floor
|31.82%
|Unravel
|Unraveling
|27.27%
|Persona 5
|Tension
|22.73%
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Garden of Celen
|22.73%
|Monopoly Plus
|Parkside Version 1 (Intense)
|22.73%
|Persona 5
|New Beginning
|22.73%
|Read Only Memories
|ROM User Setup
|22.73%
|Risk of Rain
|Risk of Rain
|18.18%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Sally Port
|18.18%
|Persona 5
|Alright -elp version-
|13.64%
|Undertale
|Memory
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 88 will be active until Thursday May 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 87 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 89 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 88 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 88 is open until Thursday May 12th at 10:00PM Pacific