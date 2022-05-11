Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 88

Group 86 Results

Spoiler 54.55% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Cut Man Stage 50.00% Hohokum L 50.00% Transformers: Devastation Constructicons/Sentry Bot 50.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Infernal Tokyo Underground 50.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Le Perv 50.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Rescue Girl 45.45% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chocobo Carnival [Naoshi Mizuta] 40.91% Human Resource Machine The Data Won’t Collate Itself 40.91% Mario Kart 8 Sunshine Airport 36.36% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Battle in the Clock Tower 36.36% Guacamelee! Tule Tree 36.36% Batman: Arkham Knight Look Who’s Laughing Now [Mark Hamill] 31.82% Sunless Sea Wolfstack Lights 31.82% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Treasure Floor 31.82% Unravel Unraveling 27.27% Persona 5 Tension 22.73% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Garden of Celen 22.73% Monopoly Plus Parkside Version 1 (Intense) 22.73% Persona 5 New Beginning 22.73% Read Only Memories ROM User Setup 22.73% Risk of Rain Risk of Rain 18.18% BattleBlock Theater Sally Port 18.18% Persona 5 Alright -elp version- 13.64% Undertale Memory [collapse]

Spoiler 45.45% Gravity Ghost Salamander 45.45% Party Hard I Said We Party Tonight 45.45% Pokémon X & Y Anistar City 45.45% Shin Megami Tensei IV Main Theme 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Oblivion 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Ink Long Dry 45.45% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chocobo Carnival [Naoshi Mizuta] 40.91% Human Resource Machine The Data Won’t Collate Itself 40.91% Mario Kart 8 Sunshine Airport 36.36% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Battle in the Clock Tower 36.36% Guacamelee! Tule Tree 36.36% Batman: Arkham Knight Look Who’s Laughing Now [Mark Hamill] 31.82% Sunless Sea Wolfstack Lights 31.82% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Treasure Floor 31.82% Unravel Unraveling 27.27% Persona 5 Tension 22.73% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Garden of Celen 22.73% Monopoly Plus Parkside Version 1 (Intense) 22.73% Persona 5 New Beginning 22.73% Read Only Memories ROM User Setup 22.73% Risk of Rain Risk of Rain 18.18% BattleBlock Theater Sally Port 18.18% Persona 5 Alright -elp version- 13.64% Undertale Memory Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 88 will be active until Thursday May 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 87 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 89 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 88 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 88 is open until Thursday May 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...