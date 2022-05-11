Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 88

Group 86 Results

Spoiler

54.55% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Cut Man Stage
50.00% Hohokum L
50.00% Transformers: Devastation Constructicons/Sentry Bot
50.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Infernal Tokyo Underground
50.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Le Perv
50.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Rescue Girl
45.45% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chocobo Carnival [Naoshi Mizuta]
40.91% Human Resource Machine The Data Won’t Collate Itself
40.91% Mario Kart 8 Sunshine Airport
36.36% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Battle in the Clock Tower
36.36% Guacamelee! Tule Tree
36.36% Batman: Arkham Knight Look Who’s Laughing Now [Mark Hamill]
31.82% Sunless Sea Wolfstack Lights
31.82% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Treasure Floor
31.82% Unravel Unraveling
27.27% Persona 5 Tension
22.73% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Garden of Celen
22.73% Monopoly Plus Parkside Version 1 (Intense)
22.73% Persona 5 New Beginning
22.73% Read Only Memories ROM User Setup
22.73% Risk of Rain Risk of Rain
18.18% BattleBlock Theater Sally Port
18.18% Persona 5 Alright -elp version-
13.64% Undertale Memory

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

45.45% Gravity Ghost Salamander
45.45% Party Hard I Said We Party Tonight
45.45% Pokémon X & Y Anistar City
45.45% Shin Megami Tensei IV Main Theme
45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Oblivion
45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Ink Long Dry
45.45% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Chocobo Carnival [Naoshi Mizuta]
40.91% Human Resource Machine The Data Won’t Collate Itself
40.91% Mario Kart 8 Sunshine Airport
36.36% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Battle in the Clock Tower
36.36% Guacamelee! Tule Tree
36.36% Batman: Arkham Knight Look Who’s Laughing Now [Mark Hamill]
31.82% Sunless Sea Wolfstack Lights
31.82% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Treasure Floor
31.82% Unravel Unraveling
27.27% Persona 5 Tension
22.73% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Garden of Celen
22.73% Monopoly Plus Parkside Version 1 (Intense)
22.73% Persona 5 New Beginning
22.73% Read Only Memories ROM User Setup
22.73% Risk of Rain Risk of Rain
18.18% BattleBlock Theater Sally Port
18.18% Persona 5 Alright -elp version-
13.64% Undertale Memory

Projected Bubble: 47.37%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 88 will be active until Thursday May 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 87 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 89 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 88 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 88 is open until Thursday May 12th at 10:00PM Pacific