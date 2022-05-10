Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 87

Group 85 Results
|64.71%
|Splatoon
|Splattack
|58.82%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|We Love Burning Town
|52.94%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Traffic (Arcade Town)
|47.06%
|VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue
|Out of Orbit
|47.06%
|Child of Light
|Magna’s Heart
|47.06%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Reverie Corridor
|47.06%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Abyssal Badlands
|41.18%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Darkest Night
|35.29%
|Splatoon
|Now or Never
|35.29%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle B6 – Merkabah 2
|35.29%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|A Dark Fall (Fire)
|35.29%
|Night of the Rabbit
|Main Theme
|35.29%
|Sunless Sea
|Submergio Viol
|35.29%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Persona 4 Reincarnation Signs of Love
|35.29%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Area 2 Top Down
|29.41%
|Read Only Memories
|Stardust Hybrid Night
|29.41%
|Project DIVA X
|Chaos Medley- Giga-Remix
|29.41%
|Ni No Kuni
|The Final Battle Against the White Witch
|29.41%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|New Wave Hookers
|29.41%
|Sunless Sea
|Opening Screen
|29.41%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Evening Moments
|23.53%
|Mother Russia Bleeds
|Killing Pool
|17.65%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Juke 3: Studio 69
|11.76%
|Chaos Rings III
|Forgotten Coffin
Newly Eliminated 1
|45.45%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Fluffin’ Puffin Babysitting
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Locus
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|The Mushroomery
|45.45%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|End Credits
|45.45%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Too Late to Love You
|45.45%
|Shovel Knight
|The Rival (Black Knight – First Battle)
|45.00%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Acclimation
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 87 will be active until Wednesday May 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 86 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 88 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 87 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 87 is open until Wednesday May 11th at 10:00PM Pacific