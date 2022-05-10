Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 87

Group 85 Results

Spoiler 64.71% Splatoon Splattack 58.82% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse We Love Burning Town 52.94% Shin Megami Tensei IV Traffic (Arcade Town) 47.06% VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue Out of Orbit 47.06% Child of Light Magna’s Heart 47.06% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Reverie Corridor 47.06% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Abyssal Badlands 41.18% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Darkest Night 35.29% Splatoon Now or Never 35.29% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B6 – Merkabah 2 35.29% Fire Emblem Fates A Dark Fall (Fire) 35.29% Night of the Rabbit Main Theme 35.29% Sunless Sea Submergio Viol 35.29% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Persona 4 Reincarnation Signs of Love 35.29% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 2 Top Down 29.41% Read Only Memories Stardust Hybrid Night 29.41% Project DIVA X Chaos Medley- Giga-Remix 29.41% Ni No Kuni The Final Battle Against the White Witch 29.41% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number New Wave Hookers 29.41% Sunless Sea Opening Screen 29.41% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Evening Moments 23.53% Mother Russia Bleeds Killing Pool 17.65% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Juke 3: Studio 69 11.76% Chaos Rings III Forgotten Coffin [collapse]

Spoiler 45.45% Yoshi’s Woolly World Fluffin’ Puffin Babysitting 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Locus 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward The Mushroomery 45.45% Shin Megami Tensei IV End Credits 45.45% Kentucky Route Zero Too Late to Love You 45.45% Shovel Knight The Rival (Black Knight – First Battle) 45.00% Civilization: Beyond Earth Acclimation 41.18% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Darkest Night 35.29% Splatoon Now or Never 35.29% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B6 – Merkabah 2 35.29% Fire Emblem Fates A Dark Fall (Fire) 35.29% Night of the Rabbit Main Theme 35.29% Sunless Sea Submergio Viol 35.29% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Persona 4 Reincarnation Signs of Love 35.29% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 2 Top Down 29.41% Read Only Memories Stardust Hybrid Night 29.41% Project DIVA X Chaos Medley- Giga-Remix 29.41% Ni No Kuni The Final Battle Against the White Witch 29.41% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number New Wave Hookers 29.41% Sunless Sea Opening Screen 29.41% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Evening Moments 23.53% Mother Russia Bleeds Killing Pool 17.65% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Juke 3: Studio 69 11.76% Chaos Rings III Forgotten Coffin Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 87 will be active until Wednesday May 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 86 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 88 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 87 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 87 is open until Wednesday May 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

