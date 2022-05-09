Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 86

Group 84 Results
|61.11%
|Guacamelee!
|Desierto Caliente
|61.11%
|Shovel Knight
|Reprise
|55.56%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|An Unbreakable Will (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 2)
|55.56%
|Super Rad Raygun
|Taking A Nap In The Jungle
|44.44%
|beatmania IIDX 22 PENDUAL
|Jikuu Travelogue [SWING HOLIC /w A~YA]
|44.44%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Right-Hand Remix
|44.44%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Piano x Forte x Scandal [OSTER Project]
|44.44%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Wii Fit Plus Medley
|44.44%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Konikoni City (Night)
|38.89%
|Freedom Planet
|Sky Battalion
|38.89%
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|Rushin’ [Saori Yoshida]
|38.89%
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|Book 3
|38.89%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Shine in the Light
|27.78%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|That Stubborn Tree (vs. Whispy Woods)
|27.78%
|Root Letter
|Phantom
|27.78%
|Thumper
|Tunnel
|27.78%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Ammo’s Airship Fleet
|27.78%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Leisure Day
|22.22%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Lance El Disco
|22.22%
|Party Hard
|Wild Mind
|22.22%
|Human Resource Machine
|Human Resource Machine
|22.22%
|Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows
|Battling the Burrower
|22.22%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Lusamine)
|16.67%
|Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas
|Track 03
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 86 will be active until Tuesday May 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 85 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 87 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 86 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 86 is open until Tuesday May 10th at 10:00PM Pacific