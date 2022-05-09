Weekly Games Thread Slams Summer

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What are your best, most memorable moments with settling into a nice summer break gaming groove as a kid? Whether on vacation or not, what do you fondly remember relaxing with and playing, or excitedly buying with your allowance? Or at least, what’s a game you associate with the summer season positively, regardless of what time in your life it comes from?

Have a good day!

