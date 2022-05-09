Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 9

Here are today’s contestants:

Emily, an associate creative director, was in the “Blossom” audience at age 6 or 7;

Karim, a student, whose dad is from the “developing nation” of Jersey; and

Danielle, a digital marketing manager, made a shield out of foam. Danielle is a one-day champ with winnings of $15,600.

Jeopardy!

ALL ABOUT AMPHIBIANS // COLORFUL ALBUMS // PREPOSITIONAL LITERATURE // MENACE TO SOBRIETY // INTERNATIONAL RHYME TIME // 2 “R”s NOT TO REASON WHY

DD1 – $600 – COLORFUL ALBUMS – Kelly Clarkson’s holiday album “Wrapped in Red” includes this colorful Elvis song about a sad noel (Karim lost the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Danielle $5,400, Karim $1,400, Emily $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

U.S. GEOGRAPHY // AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL MOVIES // LET’S GET NAUTICAL // YOU SIAD IT! // MAKE IT SINGULAR // THE NUREMBERG TRIALS

DD2 – $800 – U.S. GEOGRAPHY – Besides Boston & D.C., they’re the 3 largest cities by population in the megalopolis known as the Boswash Corridor (Karim lost the window maximum of $2,000.)

DD3 – $800 – LET’S GET NAUTICAL – This 4-word phrase has come to mean preparing for any trouble, but on a ship, it’s getting ready for an imminent storm (Danielle added $2,000 to her score of $11,000 vs. $6,800 for Emily.)

Danielle led at every commercial break but couldn’t quite put it away, as she showed the way into FJ at $14,600 vs. $8,400 for Emily, while Karim got out of the red very late to end DJ at $1,400.

Final Jeopardy!

NOVEL TITLES – A 1590 poem written for the retirement of Queen Elizabeth’s champion knight shares its title with this 1929 novel by an American

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Danielle dropped $2,201 to win with $12,399 for a two-day total of $27,999.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 1965 novel featuring African-American detective Virgil Tibbs solving a murder in the Deep South is “In the Heat of the Night”.

Judging the writers: Good FJ clue today, challenging but fair. However, putting a player on the spot for the names of three cities on a Daily Double is a bit much IMO.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Blue Christmas”? DD2 – What are New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore? DD3 – What is batten down the hatches? FJ – What is “A Farewell to Arms”?

