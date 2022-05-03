The Creative Endeavors Thread Is A Matter of Routine

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Thinking about routines a lot lately. One of the bigger annoyances regarding my situation right now is that I rarely ever seem to have any downtime at home to create, and when I do… the energy just isn’t there. It’s not that I haven’t been doing anything; I’m well ahead on illustrations for the year and have been really pleased with a lot of the ideas I’ve been knocking around or fulfilling. I’m a little bummed about my lack of painting recently, but I’m also balancing that against all the exercise I’ve been getting–at the gym or otherwise, and it’s supposed to semi-decisively warm up next week–and energy I’ve been absorbing from the fitful and ongoing restoration of active social life (even if it’s just other people’s).

Last Wednesday, I got a longstanding goal out of the way and spent several hours in the nearby university library, not exactly a last-ditch resort but definitely a way to get some peace and quiet while I worked. It was fantastic—I was able to find a pleasant corner in an out-of-the-way section with only one other person within sight the entire time I was there (and for only half an hour). Got a lot of drawing and inking done while listening to Julie Nesrallah on CBC 2 and brushing up on my memories of Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy) for last week’s Album Club (as well as practicing my two-handed typing on my iPad). If it hadn’t been for the Champions’ League semifinal, I might have stayed there until close, or pretty damn near (and I could conceivably watch at least the first half there if I decide not to drink).

So hoping for at least a mild repeat this week; depending on how hard it rains, I might be able to stay home and get some work—maybe even painting—done, but if not, I’m glad I’ve finally found at least a temporary groove until things get less intrusive at home. This may be longer than I thought, as my new neighbors appear to be in a band, or at least that’s what it sounds like through the walls. Silver lining: my earplugs have easily gotten me to sleep, and they sound like they’re… actually pretty good?

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...