30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 3: The Prequel Trilogy

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Some 16 years after the end of the original trilogy George Lucas returned to tell the tale of the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of the Empire. The three films of the Prequel Trilogy were massive blockbusters but also highly divisive to say the least, with much ink spilled on their various shortcomings. That doesn’t mean they’re devoid of good things, and they most certainly captured a new younger fanbase. I was there. I thought the new droids were really cool.

And so once more, let’s talk about the best and worst of these films – which one do you prefer? What part of them do you like best?

Bonus prompt: What’s the worst one, or the worst part of them?

