Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 14TH, 2022:

Cecilia (Paramount+)

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends (CMT)

Gensan Punch (HBO Max)Killing It Series Premiere (Peacock)

Mysteries Of The Abandoned Season Premiere (Science)

Not So Pretty (HBO Max)

The Garcias Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The Great Pottery Throwdown Season Five Premiere (HBO Max)

The Kardashians Series Premiere (Hulu)

Ultraman Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, APRIL 15TH, 2022:

Anatomy Of A Scandal Series Premiere (Netflix)

Bill Maher: #Adulting (HBO)

Choose Or Die (Netflix)

Come Dance With Me Series Premiere (CBS)

Handcrafted Hotels Series Premiere (Magnolia/Discovery+)

Heirs To The Land Series Premiere (Netflix)

How to Survive Being Single (Como Sobrevivir Soltero) (Prime Video)

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+)

Killer Design (LMN)

La Madrina: The Savage Life Of Lorine Padilla (Showtime)

Mai Series Premiere (Netflix)

Outer Range Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Roar Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Rugrats Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Swimming With Sharks Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

The Cellar (Shudder)

Titanic 666 (Tubi)

Verdict (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, APRIL 16TH, 2022:

Impractical Jokers Season Premiere (Tru TV)

Love, Classified (Hallmark)

Man Of God (Netflix)

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, APRIL 17TH, 2022:

Annika Series Premiere (PBS Passport)

Bon Jovi: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

Faith, Hope & Love (Up TV)

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC)

90 Day Fiance Season Nine Premiere (TLC)

Small Group (Up TV)

The First Lady Series Premiere (Showtime)

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion (Bravo)

MONDAY, APRIL 18TH, 2022:

Better Call Saul Season Premiere (AMC)

Celebrity IOU Season Premiere (HGTV)

TUESDAY, APRIL 19TH, 2022:

Battle Kitty (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch Season Premiere (Discovery)

Deadliest Catch: Bloodlines Season Premiere (Discovery)

Mayans M.C. Season Premiere (FX)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Pacific Rim: The Black Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Shauntay Henderson: Most Wanted (Reelz)

The Black Widow Perrion Roberts (Reelz)

30 For 30: Shark (ESPN)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Ambercrombie & Fitch (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20TH, 2022:

All On The Table Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain (Showtime)Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (The CW)

Russian Doll Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg Series Premiere (Peacock)

The Marked Heart Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans Season Premiere (Paramount+)

The Turning Point (Netflix)

Tumbleweeds Series Premiere (Vice)

We Need To Talk About America (Vice)

What’s Your Emergency? Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Yakamoz S-245 (Netflix)

