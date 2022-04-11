All Things Cricket: whatever today is

Too busy to do this lately. I’m sitting in an airport waiting for a flight that I got stuck on because I missed my original connection. It’s not going to the city where my hotel is, so I have to drive 2 hours after I land. Not really in the mood. Congrats to the Australian women on winning the World Cup! Somerset got trounced in the County Championship. I lost an IPL fantasy game 984-983 when Deepak Hooda got out to start the 20th over. If he had gotten one more lousy run, I would have won. That’s all I have.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...