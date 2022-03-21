The Monday Politics Thread Keeps On Slippin’

Ketanji Brown Jackson: A Former Public Defender on the Supreme Court

This op-ed celebrates that the Supreme Court nominee possesses identities and perspectives that have long been excluded from the halls of power. Teen Vogue

House passes Crown Act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The Crown Act prohibits “discrimination based on an individual’s texture or style of hair.” NBC News

House Republicans eye historic wins in South Texas

Republicans have a shot at winning up to three seats in South Texas, where Democrats have been losing ground with Hispanic voters for the past two election cycles and President Biden’s low approval ratings, coupled with a surge in illegal border crossings, are hurting the party’s midterm prospects. Washington Times

Latino voters can’t be ignored. L.A. mayoral candidates are working to earn their votes

Latino voters are a huge asset that other candidates are also making a play for, hiring Latino staffers, expanding their bilingual marketing and, in some cases, attempting to connect with voters in Spanish as they gear up for the June 7 primary. Los Angeles Times

Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights

A federal judge has ruled that a former Kentucky clerk violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples who were among those to whom she wouldn’t issue marriage licenses — a refusal that sparked international attention and briefly landed her in jail in 2015. AP News

Dems fret Biden’s inaction on student debt will burn in midterms

Youth turnout could be diminished if Gen Z and Millennials don’t see executive action on student loans. Politico

Star Trek makes Stacey Abrams president of United Earth – and stokes conservative anger

The Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams has been made president – of United Earth. The Guardian

TX Lawmaker Introduces Deranged Bill Seeking Death Penalty for Anyone Who Gets an Abortion

Despite claiming to be a party of minimal government, conservatives across the country support bans on abortion—bans essentially allowing the government to force pregnant people to give birth against their will. With the conservative Supreme Court signaling its willingness to drastically scale back or even eliminate Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that guaranteed the right to an abortion up to the point of fetal viability, pro-choice activists say that women’s rights, and the rights of anyone with a uterus, are facing unprecedented attacks. Second Nexus

Transgender Women Are Left Out of Equal Pay Day as No Data Exists to Capture Scope of the Problem

“We don’t even know what the pay gap is for trans women in particular,” Klein told Teen Vogue. “Getting the data is the first step to actually figuring out how to solve the problem.” Teen Vogue

Missouri wants to stop out-of-state abortions. Other states could follow.

The first-of-its-kind proposal from Missouri lawmakers would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion. Politico

You can order more free COVID tests from the government—here’s how

Every US household can get two shipments of four tests. Popular Science

Title 42 anniversary marks headaches for Biden, stalemate with lawmakers

“Every day that this policy is in effect, it actually endangers human lives, harms public health, bolsters racist tropes and damages the CDC’s [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] credibility and the administration’s credibility. It also violates U.S. and international law,” Eleanor Acer, director of refugee protection with Human Rights First, told The Hill. The Hill

All-Black Female WWII Battalion Will Receive Congressional Gold Medal

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion will be honored due to a bipartisan bill signed by President Biden on Monday. The Root

The Court Ketanji Brown Jackson Knew

Her experience more than two decades ago as Stephen Breyer’s clerk suggests that much about the current Court will be familiar to her. The Atlantic

Women Are Creating a New Culture for Astronomy

A new generation of scientists are challenging the biased, hierarchical status quo Scientific American

Disney ‘regrets’ performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them,” doesn’t reflect the Florida resort’s values. CTV News

A Boogaloo Boi Tried to Join the Foreign Legion In Ukraine — It Didn’t End Well

He duped his local newspaper into giving him a hero’s sendoff. His story is now being used as Russian propaganda Rolling Stone

Qatar to help Germany cut reliance on Russian gas, says minister

Economy Minister Robert Habeck was in Doha for talks on boosting Germany’s energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two sides have agreed on a long-term gas supply partnership. Deutsche Welle

“Ukraine Is My Home”: This Ukrainian Rock Star Turned Soldier Has Taken Up Arms To Fight The Russian Army

“We are no longer businessmen, bar owners, rock stars for the next I don’t know how many days,” Andriy Khlyvnyuk said. “We are soldiers.” Buzzfeed News

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 20

The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia on Friday has risen to 20 people, most of them Syrians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a civil protection official told Reuters on Saturday, the latest migrant ship disaster off Tunisia. Reuters

Kyiv calling: famous Clash anthem reborn as call to arms

The Clash have given their blessing to a new version of their song London Calling by a Ukrainian punk band called Beton. Kyiv Calling, recorded near the frontline, has lyrics that call upon the rest of the world to support the defence of the country from Russian invaders. The Guardian

Opinion: Why It Matters that We Call the Russian Invasion What It Is: Genocide, Not War

To call Putin’s unprovoked and relentless assault on the civilian population of Ukraine a “war,” with its clear intent to kill and terrorize civilians as well as destroy residences and supplies of food, water, and energy—indeed, all that is required to sustain life—is to evade the international responsibility to intervene. PoliticsUSA

Ramos-Horta on brink of claiming presidency in East Timor elections

A bid by one of East Timor’s founding fathers, Jose Ramos-Horta, to return to the presidency has been strongly endorsed by voters in Australia’s near neighbour. The Sydney Morning Herald

Labor Premier-elect Peter Malinauskas joined by several new women MPs in SA government ranks

All of the seats Labor has won from the Liberals in the SA election will be held by women, which Premier-elect Peter Malinauskas says will make state parliament better reflect the society at large. ABC

How One Priest Turned Putin’s Invasion Into a Holy War

The decade-long effort to wrap Russia’s geopolitical ambitions in faith — specifically, the flowing vestments of the Russian Orthodox Church. Rolling Stone

Ukrainians only: Racial disparities in U.S. border policies grow more obvious – The San Diego Union-Tribune

Three Ukrainians — a married couple and a man traveling alone — walked up to the San Ysidro Port of Entry earlier this week to request asylum. In doing so, they walked past a group of roughly 25 Russians, mostly families, who had been waiting overnight or longer on the sidewalk in the hopes of doing the same thing after fleeing the wrath of the same man — Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainians also passed a Nigerian man who said he’d been shot in Mexico and was trying to reach safety, and they stepped around several Mexican families, including two who said they are being actively pursued in Tijuana by the people who have threatened to kill them. Within an hour or so, the Ukrainians were allowed onto U.S. soil. None of the people they walked past were let in to ask for the same protection. San Diego Union Tribune

Ukraine crisis: claims Mariupol women and children forcibly sent to Russia

Thousands of resident illegally taken across border, says Mariupol council, as reports emerge its art school has been bombed while 400 were sheltering inside The Guardian

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy pressures Israel for air-defense systems — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Knesset why Israel would not supply air-defense. Meanwhile, Mariupol’s city council said Russia bombed a school where 400 civilians were sheltering. DW has the latest. Deutsche Welle

Zelenskyy says he’s willing to talk with Putin but not yield his nation’s independence

“If there is just 1 percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance, we need to do that,” he said. Politico

South Korea’s Yoon says he will move presidential office to defence ministry

South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, breaking with decades of tradition, said on Sunday he will move the presidential office from the Blue House to the defence ministry compound, a step estimated to cost $40 million. Reuters

Russian forces destroy art school sheltering 400 civilians in Mariupol, authorities say

Russian forces have destroyed an art school in the besieged city of Mariupol, southern Ukraine, which was housing 400 sheltering civilians, including children and the elderly. Insider

Peter Malinauskas leads Labor’s revival in SA as Marshall Government routed

Labor has swept into power in South Australia after just one term in the political wilderness in an emphatic result that has seen the Marshall Government turfed from office – and the Premier coming close to losing his seat. The New Daily

Brittney Griner, WNBA Star, Will Be Detained in Russia For At Least Two More Months

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s nightmarish detention in Russia is poised to last even longer, as a Moscow court has ruled she will be held until May 19, per ESPN. Griner, a perennial all-star for the Phoenix Mercury and an Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in a Russian airport on February 17 after vape cartridges containing marijuana-based oils were discovered in her luggage. Teen Vogue

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky warns of ‘third world war’ if Russia talks fail as art school bombed

Ukrainian leader says Russia aims to ‘exterminate’ his country’s civilian population Independent

Afghanistan’s last finance minister who now drives for Uber said America’s fight for democracy and human rights in his home country was a ‘pretense’

Afghanistan’s last finance minister, who now drives for Uber in Washington, DC, said America’s fight for democracy in his former country was a “pretense.” Business Insider

4 dead after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan late Wednesday night, killing at least four people and injuring over 100 others, and cutting power to millions of homes. CNN

