Triviacados: Monday, March 21, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Forced Order

Quiz Notes:

**Each author has three books: one with a 3-word title, one with a two-word title, and one with a one-word title. Underneath each author’s name is a countdown telling you which of the three book titles, as well as which word, you’re on.

Answer multi-word titles in order (e.g. for To the Lighthouse, you would click ‘To’ when ➂➂➂ is visible, ‘The’ when ➂➂ is visible, and ‘Lighthouse’ when ➂ is visible).

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...