Lois Lowry is an author who was born on March 20, 1937. She has written many Children’s and Young Adult books, including Number The Stars, the Anastasia Krupnik series, and one of my all-time favorites, The Giver.

Lowry won the Newbery Award for U.S. Children’s Literature in 1990 (for Number the Stars) and 1994 (for The Giver). She also received the Margaret Edwards Award for “significant and lasting contribution to young adult literature” in 2007.

