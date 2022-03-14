Ad Space – The Most Interesting Men (& Dogs) In The World

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

Dos Equis, Keystone Light, and Bud Light beers

What makes a man popular? Is it wit? Charm? Good lucks? Gosh no! It’s drinking the right beer!

As I mentioned back when I spotlighted a Coors Light commercial, it’s hard for ads to talk about the intoxicating effects of alcohol without making it sound like, y’know, maybe this isn’t the best thing to be drinking.

One way beer commercials work around this is to focus on the “social lubricant” factor. Show a bunch of partygoers having an absolute blast and drinking your beer, and the implication is clearly that it’s brought out their relaxed, fun-loving side. They’re having the time of their life, and everybody’s having a great time with them; Lord knows you could never accomplish that sober.

Then, as is the way with commercials, some decide to escalate and exaggerate it. They not only suggest their beer makes parties more fun, but that it’s a component in making someone The Absolute Supreme Undisputed Life of All Parties and Coolest Son of a B**** on the Planet. And since the advertising industry has decided that beer is for men while wine is for women, this takes the form of a suave dude who basks in adoration … from everyone, yes, but especially from attractive ladies.

To wit, I present some of the most outrageous and well-remembered examples of this particular brand of beer spokesman.

Dos Equis’ The Most Interesting Man in the World is the clear stand out, in my opinion, combining a unique presentation style, an impressive veneer of class, and some Bill Brasky-esque tall tales. If, like me, you want a whole lot more of this guy, there are literally dozens of commercials featuring him here.

But I’m also fond of Keith Stone. Partly because juxtaposing his superhuman smoothness and scuzzy exterior is amusing. Partly because advertising Keystone with Keith Stone … look, some say there’s no such thing as a good pun, but those people are liars!

However, certainly the most outrageous and controversial of the pack is one Spuds McKenzie, Bud Light spokesdog. Surprisingly, little of the controversy has to do with these human women wanting to hump a dog. No, a lot of the backlash was because people felt the commercials were trying to make beer appeal to children, what with the cute dog riding a skateboard and all. But if the Internet has taught us anything, it’s that the mesmerizing power of cute animals knows no age group.

There was another, smaller scandal when the public found out that Spuds, beloved paragon of masculinity, was actually played by a female dog (one with the absurdly awesome name Honey Tree Evil Eye). Which technically makes these ads an early example of same-sex romance in advertising. Spuds MacKenzie, pushing barriers!

So where do your beer spokesman tastes run? Do you prefer legendary sophisticates, magical mullet men with punny names, or a bull terrier who is totally going to bang some chicks later?

