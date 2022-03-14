Weekly Games Thread’s Worried about the Security of its Stuff

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What’s a memorable story/experience you have with retrieving/attempting to retrieve something lost in the game world after death, like in Souls or roguelikes or Minecraft?

Please consider supporting or promoting the current humanitarian itch.io game bundles, following from last summer’s Racial Justice bundle: Bundle for Ukraine, which supports medical assistance and childhood recovery, and TTRPGs for Trans Rights in Texas, which supports education, emergency relief, emergency shelter, and other urgent care and aid for trans children and the trans community of my home state Texas. The Bundle for Ukraine event is ending later this week already fully funded, but Trans Rights in Texas still has a ways to go!

