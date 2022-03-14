Avocado’s 2022 March Madness Brackets

Decided to get on setting up our 2022 Men’s College Basketball Tournament Challenge. Sorry if anyone else had intentions of doing this, but I assumed it was fine if I rolled ahead. Anybody on the site is welcome to join.

I’ve set the group up on ESPN, with the password Clams. Let me know if there are any issues joining or settings that should be adjusted. Only reward for winning is bragging rights.

Link: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2022/en/group?groupID=4700790

Password: Clams

