Werewolf 178: Back to the Future 3 – Signups

After a half-hour of convoluted table-setting and scientific gobbledygook, you find yourself in the frontier settlement of Hill Valley, circa 1885. The wild west! The town is mostly just a saloon with some tents, and the under construction courthouse and clock tower.

This will be another role draft Pick Your Power game, where you can choose your own role. The available roles aren’t set yet, it depends on how many players we get (of course there will be a Fruit Vendor as well as some fun ones we haven’t tried before).

Once the game is full and I set the alignments and everybody’s checked in on discord, we’ll start the draft. Each player privately sends me a number 1-100 that will determine which order they get to pick (lowest unique numbers pick first, followed by lowest duplicate numbers, etc). The number you choose and the draft order are all public. If a player tries to pick a role that has already been taken by someone earlier in the draft, they end up Vanilla. Any role can be picked by Wolves or Town. Wolves can coordinate on the numbers they pick and the roles they try for.

Notes:

We’re using Discord for private communication, wolf chat / graveyard, etc. If you’re not on there yet I’ll give you an invite link.

I’ll be running my usual vote spreadsheet for the game.

To start with, days will be roughly 36 hours and nights roughly 12 hours.

Players

Mac April MSD Side Dourif

Backups

Graveyard

If you’re a curious bystander who’s read down this far and is wondering what this is all about: Hello! Here’s some info on how the game generally works: https://the-avocado.org/2021/04/29/the-werewolf-den-part-4/



Feel free to join us!

