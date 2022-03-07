Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 7

Here are today’s contestants:

Clay, an SAT and ACT tutor, has four perfect scores on standardized tests;

Maureen, an executive assistant, has a great deal of twins in the family; and

Margaret, a homemaker, learned a lot from Masterpiece Theater and Sherlock Holmes. Margaret is a four-day champ with winnings of $79,700.

Jeopardy!

MOUNTAINS // FRENCH COOKING TERMS // 3-LETTER INITIALISMS // PRESIDENTIAL RHYME TIME // FROM BOOK TO TV // PHRASE FARMING

DD1 – $400 – FROM BOOK TO TV – A nonfiction book subtitled “The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City” inspired this HBO series (Clay won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Margaret $3,200, Maureen $6,600, Clay $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE IDEAS OF MARCH // Y IS THE SECOND LETTER // BIOGRAPHIES // TOWERS // SINGLE-NAMED CELEBRITIES // THAT’S JUST SCIENCE, MAN

DD2 – $1,200 – Y IS THE SECOND LETTER – Deposits of this mineral make up the white sands of White Sands National Park (On the first clue of DJ, Clay lost $2,600 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THAT’S JUST SCIENCE, MAN – Before moving to Gemini & Taurus, the summer solstice used to be in this constellation, hence the name of a geographic line (Margaret won $3,500 from her score of $6,800 vs. $10,200 for Maureen.)

Scores going into FJ: Margaret $12,300, Maureen $10,200, Clay -$2,400.

Final Jeopardy!

CENTRAL AMERICA – A small river connects these 2 lakes that combined form close to 10% of their country’s area

Both players were incorrect on FJ. Maureen went big, dropping $8,000, but Margaret, who previously made modest wagers from the lead in FJ, this time went all-in. This left Maureen with a victory worth $2,200.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the porcine phrase that means you’re being offered something but its real value is being hidden is “a pig in a poke”.

We’ll Accept That As Well dept.: In PRESIDENTIAL RHYME TIME, for “Eisenhower’s scares” the writers were looking for “Dwight’s frights”, but Maureen came up with another good one with “Ike’s yikes”.

One more thing: On standardized tests, they advise you to always take your best guess, since there is no penalty for a wrong answer. Try that approach on Jeopardy!, and chances are you’ll find out how the show got its name.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Boardwalk Empire”? DD2 – What is gypsum? DD3 – What is Cancer? (Margaret first said “Cancer” and before being ruled correct, said “Tropic of Cancer”. Even though the clue was looking for just the constellation and not the line, this response was accepted.) FJ – What are Nicaragua and Managua?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...