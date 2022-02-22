RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World!

This season, nine queens from Drag Race franchises across the globe compete in the true Olympics of Drag. This week, it’s the legendary Drag Race challenge: the Snatch Game… but with a twist!

With iconic team captains Katie Price and Michelle Visage at the helm, the queens showcase their best celebrity impressions and improv skills in an attempt to make Mama Ru laugh.

Who will impress guest judges, Radio One DJ Clara Amfo and Coronation Street alum Michelle Keegan? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards. Not everyone will likely be watching this episode at the same time, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

