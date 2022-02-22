Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 22

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Holly, a user experience researcher, has a unicorn in every room, at least 38 in total;

Hieu, a trauma surgeon, was a triathlete; and

Henry, a physician & professor, had the stick on his long walk in Japan, but apparently not the hat and jacket. Henry is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,101.

Jeopardy!

FEB BE WARY // IN THE OLYMPIC CITY // MARK’S-“ISM” // ALSO A SCHOOL WORD // FREE STUFF // TWEETS

DD1 – $800 – IN THE OLYMPIC CITY – The Palace of Catalan Music, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Henry won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Henry $5,400, Hieu $2,800, Holly $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

THE 1600s // BOOKS & AUTHORS // ICONOGRAPHY // BEST SPOKEN WORD GRAMMY // _ OF _ // TWEETS

DD2 – $1,600 – BEST SPOKEN WORD GRAMMY – 2001 honored “Q–The Autobiography of” this music legend who has 28 Grammys (Hieu won $3,000 from his total of $5,200 vs. $11,800 for Henry.)

DD3 (video) – $800 – ICONOGRAPHY – The base that the bodhisattva sits on is a stylized version of this symbolic flower, also the name of the position he’s in (On the last clue of DJ, Hieu took the lead by adding $2,000 to his score of $13,400 vs. $15,000 for Henry.)

Scores going into FJ: Henry $15,000, Hieu $15,400, Holly $3,600.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN WOMEN – In 1914 she received a patent on a trefoil emblem, which she would transfer to an organization a few years later

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Henry dropped $7,800 to win with $7,200 for a two-day total of $27,301. Note that if Holly had gone all-in and was correct, there would have been a tiebreaker clue between her and Henry, so Henry should have bet at least $1 less than he did.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: In ALSO A SCHOOL WORD, no one came up with the word that comes between phylum & order (class), an adjective meaning “highest in importance” (principal), or a synonym for an alcove (recess).

Ken’s Korner: He was very amused about a Dionne Warwick tweet that she “cannot stop thinking about” well-known rapper Chance the Rapper having a stage name including “the Rapper”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Barcelona? DD2 – Who is Quincy Jones? DD3 – What is lotus? FJ – Who was Juliette Gordon Low?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...