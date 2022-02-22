“In All Seriousness” Thread — 02/22/2022

Hello, all.

If you’ve never been here until now, this is a place for “serious” discussions. And they don’t have to be “sad” things either. Sexuality, masturbation, concern of relatives and friends, other issues–all are fair game here.

So, without further ado, here are the guidelines:

1. Be respectful. That goes without saying.

2. Keep discussions “serious.” We have plenty of other places to joke around around here, but sometimes people are in a place when they’re in a need for a hug instead of a yuk.

3. Try your best not to make anyone feel worse. In other words, if someone says “I’m worried Trump is going to somehow gain political power again,” don’t respond by saying, “Yeah, he’s definitely going to.”

4. If politics and/or religion are brought up, do not try to turn the conversation into an argument. We have other threads for that. This is a safe space and should please be treated as such.

5. I’m not a leader bean, so tend to the mods if there are any issues, but I’m pretty confident that everyone will be nice here.

6. If you bring up something controversial and don’t wish to have it turn into a debate, please say “I’m not looking for a debate here.” If someone says this in their post, everyone please respect that.

Well, that’s it. Have a lovely evening, everyone!

Choose kind.

And you are loved.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...