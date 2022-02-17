The Weekly Music Thread Has Got a Voice

One of the all-time great “one-two punch” opening combinations right here.

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Favorite Vocalists

So far we’ve discussed drummers, bassists and guitarists, but have yet to devote a thread to the singers. So, who are some of your favorites? Do they have technically impressive or traditionally beautiful voices? Do their vocal stylings fall more into the “unconventional” or vocals “with character” category? Or does their singing style just seem like a perfect fit for the band they’re singing with? Whatever the case may be, feel free to let us know!

Bonus prompt: What are some of your all-time favorite vocal performances?

This week’s Music Thread is dedicated to the late Rachel Nagy (d. January 2022)

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...