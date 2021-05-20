The Weekly Music Thread Is All About That Axe

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Guitarists

Who are some of your all-time favorite guitarists? What are some of your all-time favorite guitar parts? Are there any guitarists that you feel deserve more recognition or respect? Let us know!

Even if the name Robert Quine isn’t familiar to you, if you enjoy any music from 1977 to 2001 there’s a good chance he may have played on some of it. Perhaps best known as the lead guitarist for Richard Hell & the Voidoids, Quine lent his singular guitar style to recordings by many other artists as well, including (but not limited to) Lou Reed, Brian Eno, John Zorn, Ikue Mori, Marc Ribot, Marianne Faithfull, Lloyd Cole, Matthew Sweet, Tom Waits and They Might Be Giants. Quine’s collaboration with Sweet was particularly fruitful – along with Television guitarist Richard Lloyd, Quine played on all of the albums from Sweet’s absolutely remarkable early nineties run (Girlfriend, Altered Beast and 100% Fun, as well as 1989’s Earth).

An incredible performance here, and a cameraperson who was smart enough to actually show Quine while he was soloing. Also: do NOT let the brief appearance by Dennis Miller at the beginning of this clip scare you off.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

