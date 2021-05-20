The Thursday Politics Thread IN: Too Many Insurrections!

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of establishing a Commission to investigate the events of January 6th. Voting in favor 252-175 with 35 Republicans joining with Democrats, the bill was actually crafted by Republican Representative Jon Katko of New York. The bill itself is a result of compromises meant to assuage Republican concerns (i.e. having equal representation on the commission and equal subpoena power) and in fact, mirrors the proposals Republicans had put forward back in January.

And yet, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy signaled his opposition to it. As did Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, insisting on roping in discussion on events like the shooting of Republican congressional representatives at a baseball game, something that happened four years ago.

Could it be that they don’t actually want to have anyone dig into this and any compromises put forward are meant to detract or derail the investigation?

The rush to downplay the events of 1/6 by Republicans in recent weeks is dismaying, but not surprising. You’d think that a crowd breaking into Congress and threatening the hang the Vice President, who is a member of your party, would be enough for bipartisanship but you’d be wrong. The ousting of Liz Cheney and other moves indicate that the GOP is very much beholden to the Ex-President. He also voiced his opposition to the bill; I didn’t see it though, must’ve put it on his livejournal or something.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made it clear he plans to take up the legislation in the Senate. McConnell’s opposition imperils it though as the legislation will need 60 votes to pass without a filibuster. So ya know what might be helpful if they care at all, is if Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema wised up and helped end the filibuster. I mean they won’t, but still. Time’s a wastin’. There’s a lot we do not know and probably even more Republicans don’t want us to know.

https://tinyurl.com/2h96e6hf

Meanwhile, in other insurrection news, part of Oregon votes to join Idaho! Rural Oregon counties have voted to secede to Idaho, citing the sharp divide between the bluer areas of Oregon and the redder counties east of the Cascade mountains which have more in common with neighboring counties in Idaho. Idahoan Governor Brad Little supports the effort, however it will require votes in both state legislatures and the US Congress. There have only been 3 instances in the history of the country when state lines have been changed and its only been to create new states. Once, to create Kentucky from Virginia, once to create the State of Maine out of Massachusetts, and once to create the state of West Virginia prior to the Civil War. Every attempt by counties or towns to secede to another state has failed.

https://tinyurl.com/k7tykas6

Finally, we have the insurrection of…the YOUTHS

Determined high schoolers who felt emboldened in their efforts to defeat Joe Kennedy’s primary challenge to Sen. Ed Markey are taking aim at the Democratic establishment in Massachusetts. Mostly online at this point, these children are increasingly realizing their power and seeing the severe lack of grassroots infrastructure in less urban parts of the state. Their hope is to put people into power who will address the issues of climate change and universal health care. The fact that they are willing to zero in on smaller races and in local politics (one is looking at a race for a local school board) is the sort of work that we rarely see the Left focus on. If successful, they could pull the whole party further left.

However, these youths do possess a vituperative quality to them, turning on allies the moment they do something disappointing. A mealy-mouthed response from Ed Markey about Israel’s attacks on the Palestinians and the revelation that he voted for the Invasion of Iraq four years before most of them were born, has drawn their ire.

Good for being involved, kids. Let’s see what you can do.

https://tinyurl.com/38dywzjy

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinge, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

