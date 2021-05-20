R.I.P. Kentaro Miura

Famed magaka Kentaro Miura died aged 54 leaving his long running work Berserk unfinished.

If you don’t know who he is or what Berserk is or only know of it in passing it might seem a little weird the magnitude of the outpouring this death is getting. So I figured I’d write something to illustrate just, like the extent of the impact this man and Berserk have had on pop culture in general. It’s not a stretch to say that Berserk is the most influential piece of media from the past 30 years.

Anytime you see an anime or a game with a character with a giant sword, from Cloud Strife of FF7 to Zabuza in Naruto. That’s all back to Guts. Everything from Dark Souls monster designs, to the suit of armor Striga wears in the new season 4 of the Castlevania Cartoon, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Devil May Cry, Nier, Monster Hunter. The list really just goes on and on. His influence even extends to the point of artists trying to distance themselves from his work.

Tatsuki Fujimoto, the artist and author of the recent hit manga Chainsaw Man said on his weird and unique depiction of hell “If I tried to depict hell without thinking about it, it would end up like the “Eclipse” from Berserk.”

Seriously these are all JUST from Dark Souls.

And so much of Berserks influence and legacy is tied to to the shocking horror of his comic, graphic depictions of gore, and rape and violence with grotesque monsters and horrific nightmare imagery. It needs to be said that it’s also a comic filled with beauty and tenderness. It’s not just mindless shocking imagery, the imagery is shocking because it’s done to characters that you are made to care about and the suffering hurts more which makes the moments of quiet beauty in the comic that much more effective. It’s a comic about overcoming trauma and finding the good in a horrific world as much as it is about insane monsters and dope sword fights (Wich means it is a hundred percent also a comic about insane monsters and dope sword fights)

As sad as it is that we’ll never actually get to see the end of his magnum opus. Honestly I’m just glad I got to see guts chop a horse in half, cause that was dope as shit. Rest in piece you mad bastard Miura, you fucking earned it.

