Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With a number of series cancellations announced in the past week, which one hurt the worst?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 20TH, 2021:

Genius Factory (Discovery+)

Last Man Standing Series Finale (Fox)

Special Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MAY 21ST, 2021:

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Series Premiere (Hulu)

P!NK: All I Know So Far (Amazon)

Shark Tank Season Finale (ABC)

The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV+)

The Neighbor Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Trying Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Zach Snyder’s Army Of The Dead (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 22ND, 2021:

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (NatGeo Wild)

Iyanla: Fix My Life Series Finale (OWN)

SUNDAY, MAY 23RD, 2021:

American Idol Season Finale (ABC)

Black Monday Season Three Premiere (Showtime)

Bob’s Burgers Season Finale (Fox)

Duncanville Season Two Finale (Fox)

Flatbush Misdemeanors Series Premiere (Showtime)

In Treatment Season Four Premiere (Showtime)

Master Of None (Netflix)

NCIS: Los Angeles Season Finale (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS)

The Chi Season Four Premiere (Showtime)

The Equalizer Season Finale (CBS)

The Simpsons Season Finale (Fox)

2021 Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

MONDAY, MAY 24TH, 2021:

All Rise Season Finale (CBS)

Black Lightning Series Finale (The CW)

Debris Season Finale (NBC)9-1-1 Season Finale (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star Season Finale (Fox)

Whitestable Pearl Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, MAY 25TH, 2021:

Between Black And Blue (Sundance Now)

Chopped: Next Gen Series Premiere (Discovery+)

FBI Season Finale (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted Season Finale (CBS)

Game Of Talents Season Finale (Fox)

Mental Samurai Season Two Premiere (Fox)

Mr. Inbetween Season Three Premiere (FX)

NCIS Season Finale (CBS)

The Voice Season Finale (NBC)

This Is Us Season Finale (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26TH, 2021:

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix)

Chicago Fire Season Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med Season Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD Season Finale (NBC)

Crime Scene Kitchen Series Premiere (Fox)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)

Masked Singer Season Finale (Fox)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix)

$100,000 Pyramid Season Five Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck Season Three Premiere (ABC)

SEAL Team Season Finale (CBS)

S.W.A.T. Season Finale (CBS)

The Bold Type Season Three Premiere (Freeform)

