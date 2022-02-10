The Weekly Music Thread of SHOOP

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite songs or albums about SEX?

Last year we marked Valentine’s Day by discussing our favorite songs about breaking up, and the year before that talked about the music that’s in our collections thanks to an ex, so this year I thought I’d try something a bit different. So for those musicados who have been “lucky in love” (or those who hope to someday know the touch of another human being) what are some of your favorite tunes about taking it off and getting it on? Let us know down below – while also keeping in mind that “NOCAYB” or anything else that might be “too much information”.

Last summer I finally picked up Very Necessary, the 1993 album by Salt-N-Pepa, and it’s fantastic! I’ve known and liked the singles for years, but had no idea the entire album was such a banger – the beats and rapping are top notch. It’s also very sex-positive – and more importantly, it’s an album made by women about their own sexual agency, exuding confidence and sensuality simultaneously.

To read more about this groundbreaking album, I recommend either one of these excellent reviews/retrospectives (both written by women):

Salt-N-Pepa: Very Necessary Album Review (Pitchfork)

‘Very Necessary’: Why Salt-N-Pepa Were Hip-Hop’s Essential Ingredient (udiscovermusic.)

And even if you choose to abstain from taking part in this week’s discussion prompt, of course as always any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...